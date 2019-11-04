The Trenton Disabled American Veteran Chapter #60 will host a free supper from 5:30-7:30 p.m., for veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at the Royal Inn Pizza, 1410 E. 9th St in Trenton.

Veterans will be asked to produce documentation reflecting their service such as a VA ID card, Military ID card, DD 214 or even a picture of them in uniform.

Veterans and a guest may enjoy many of the numerous items on the menu at Royal Inn Pizza free of charge.

Membership in the DAV is open to any man or woman who served in the armed forces during a period of war or under conditions simulating war, and was wounded, disabled to any degree, or left with long-term illness as a result of military service, and was discharged or retired from military service under honorable conditions.

Veterans are requested to RSVP to the Chapter Services Officer Dennis Goldsmith by texting or calling 660-265-5619 or email at usmc9906@grm.net.