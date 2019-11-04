Dr. Patrick Lobert is ready to become Dr. Andrew Taylor Still.

The retired Truman State University professor will portray the father of osteopathic medicine in the stage performance “Dr. A.T. Still – America’s Healthcare Disruptor.”

The one-man play premieres Thursday at Baldwin Hall Auditorium in Kirksville. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

The event is free to the public and attendees will “walk the red carpet” and receive a commemorative photograph.

A.T. Still University President Dr. Craig Phelps said the play came about through a discussion of how the university could tell the story of Dr. Still, ATSU and the Kirksville community. Especially as the osteopathic medicine educational system has undergone rapid expansion, the university wondered if it could share some history in an entertaining and informative way.

In addition to perhaps one day spreading that history across the country, Dr. Phelps hopes the show gives local residents a deeper understanding of the connection between osteopathic medicine and Kirksville.

“It may be that there would be no schools of osteopathic medicine if it wasn’t for Kirksville,” Dr. Phelps said. “Dr. Still moved from Kansas to other parts of Missouri and eventually found a welcoming home in Kirksville.

“Without that partnership with the community, who knows what would have happened? It was very, very critical and in the performance it really comes full circle in understanding what that relationship meant and still means today. When you say ‘Kirksville’ in the medical world, people are familiar and understand what that means. That’s a fairly unusual understanding for a small rural town to be thought of in health care and medicine with a single word, ‘Kirksville.’”

Lobert came to Kirksville in 1992 to teach French language, literature and theater courses at Truman before retiring in 2015. His wife, Bertha Thomas, was named to the ATSU Board of Trustees in 2016.

It was through that connection Lobert learned the university was looking for someone to portray Dr. Still. He said he wasn’t entirely certain the project was for him, but after reading Dr. Still’s autobiography and a memoir by Still’s grandson, that changed.



“I began to discover a side to A.T. Still that piqued my interest as a theater historian,” Lobert said. “I came to see him as a theatrical storyteller and then a character began to emerge in my mind. I’ve taken some fictional liberties in creating my character, but the stories the character tells are based in osteopathic history.”



Lobert produced more than 45 short plays with Truman French students, four of which he co-wrote. They performed those plays at the University of Missouri, professional conferences and at study-abroad centers in France.



Penning a play about Dr. Still was a different sort of challenge. For one, osteopathic medicine was a new area for Lobert to study. He also said he knew nothing of medical history and little about the history of Kirksville and the osteopathic movement.



He researched the subjects and a story began to take shape, first as vignettes and ultimately as a five-act play.



Lobert researched Hal Holbrook, who in the 1950s developed the one-man stage show “Mark Twain Tonight!” for which he won a Tony in 1966. He’d also seen a one-man show about Langston Hughes that incorporated video and documentary images.



“This inspired me to do something similar,” Lobert said. “I contacted a former student of mine, Warren Reed, who is a very talented animator, to create short video segments to introduce each of the five stories I tell.”



He’s rehearsed the monologues frequently (“My wife has been a patient spectator and critic of this project,” Lobert said) and now is ready to bring it before an audience.



“I hope people will be entertained and feel they learned something about Kirksville history and Still’s presence here, which is all very fascinating,” he said. “They will hear about some of Still’s early days developing osteopathy, his life as a Civil War abolitionist, his early success in Kirksville that eventually took him all the way to the celebration of Osteopathy Day at the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904.”