The Blackwood Quartet will perform Friday, Nov. 8 at Bethel Evangelical Free Church in Devils Lake.

The Blackwood Quartet will perform Friday, Nov. 8 at Bethel Evangelical Free Church in Devils Lake.

Seating is limited, so get your tickets as soon as possible. The concert is free of charge, but a free will offering will be taken to benefit the Lake Region Community Shelter (Devils Lake's homeless shelter).

The Blackwood Quartet tours regularly and brings the word of Christ through song to believers and non believers alike.

Tickets are available from the Devils Lake Chamber Office.