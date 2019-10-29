They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Many of those words associated with this photo aren't fit for family publication.

Kirksville residents woke up to snow on Tuesday morning. By the way, Halloween is in two days. It's still October.

The National Weather Service says Kirksville could get 1-2 inches of snow overnight tonight. Wednesday's forecast sounds lovely, with rain, snow and freezing rain throughout the day and night. Not much is expected to accumulate.

This atypical fall weather system should move out by Thursday night. Weekend highs are expected to get back into the 40s.