Several events are planned in observance of Veteran's Day in the area.

A special Veterans Breakfast will be held for all area veterans with military ID at Oak Pointe of Neosho on Friday, November 8 from 8:30 - 10 a.m. Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by November 7 by calling 417-451-8872. Oak Pointe of Neosho is located at 2601 Oak Ridge Extension.

The Stella community is preparing for their annual "Stellabration" event on Saturday, November 9. The event gets underway at 10 a.m. with a program. The parade will follow at noon. The cafe will be open and there will be many booths.

On November 11, veterans who are family members or loved ones of students at the Neosho Middle School are invited to attend a ceremony that begins at 9:45 a.m. in the school's gymnasium. Students are asked to RSVP with their guest count to their homeroom teacher or to the office.

Newton County will host their annual Veterans Ceremony on Tuesday, November 12 (the courthouse will closed in observance of Veteran's Day on November 11).

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on the main floor of the Newton County Courthouse in Neosho. This year, retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Pat Andrews will serve as the guest speaker. Veterans who attend will also be recognized. All area veterans and their families are invited to attend.

In Branson, the annual Veterans Homecoming Week will be held November 5-11.

Numerous events are planned throughout the week but the 87th Annual Veterans Day parade will be Monday, November 11 beginning at 11 a.m in downtown Branson, hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of American (VVA) Post 913.

Look for Poppy sales as well throughout the area as the nation observes Veterans Day 2019.

Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.