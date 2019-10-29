Senior finish 38th in the NDHSAA Class A girls state cross country meet. Vikings blank Devils Lake to end regular season.

Senior Jessica Mertens finished 38th, crossing the 5K course in 20 minutes, 8.40 seconds to lead three other Firebirds in the top 100 in the North Dakota High School Activities Association Class A girls state cross country championship on Saturday, Oct. 26 from Minot.

Quin Haugland was 72nd (20:58.29), Gabrielle McLaurin was 74th (20:59.21) and Payton Johnson was 84th (21:15.09) as Devils Lake finished 15th with 384 points. West Fargo won the team title with 95 points and Meghan Ford, the Jamestown junior, won the individual title in 17:40.8.

In the boys competition, Gabriel Houle crossed the finish in 17:25.09 for a 52nd place. Brady Goss was 74th (17:45.52), Evan Halvorson was 92nd (17:57.61), Tyler Goss was 95th (18:00.56) and Mason Haugland was 99th (18:06.44) as the Firebirds finished 14th with 412 points. Bismarck Century won the title with 51 points. Brady Yoder of Dickinson won the individual championship running 15:20.6.

In the Class B girls race, Langdon Area-Elmore-Munich’s Elise Ramberg finished seventh in 19:37.91 to help the Cardinals to the sixth place finish in the team competition. Teammates Jane (21:33.66) and Kate (21:59.92) Sellers were 41st and 56th respectively. Rugby won the team championship with 78 points and Hillsboro/Central Valley’s Reagan Baesler captured the individual title in 18:26.4.

Blaine Perry was the highest finisher for the Cardinals on the boys side, entering the chute in 17:29.25 for 17th place. Erik (17:58.62) and Mason (18:10.48) Christianson were 32nd and 47 respectively as the Cardinals’ 287 points placed them eighth in the team competition. New Town won the overall title with 66 points, led by individual champion Robert White (15:52.6).

Football

Devils Lake was held to just 108 total yards and turned the ball over twice as Kindred shutout the Firebirds 21-0 Friday, Oct. 25. The loss put the Firebirds the fourth seed in the East Region and will have them travel again to West No. 1-seed Beulah for a rematch against the Minors, to whom they lost to 36-6 back on Sept. 6.

Kickoff for the game on Saturday, Nov. 2 will be at 2 p.m.

Parker Vilandre had 8 1/2 tackles and Zach Lange had 6 1/2 tackles to go with 49 yards rushing.

Devils Lake at Kindred box score

Devils Lake 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kindred 14 0 7 0 — 21

First Quarter

K — Braaten 32 run (Schaffer kick), 6:11.

K — Olson 2 run (Schaffer kick), :39.

Third Quarter

K — Ogren 8 pass from Olson (Schaffer kick), 8:10.

9-Man

UND commit Bo Belquist accounted for 240 of New Rockford-Sheyenne’s 522 yards of offense as the Rockets opened the 9-man playoffs with a 60-14 win over Tri-State in Casselton.

Belquist had 10 catches for 142 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also had a 22 yard touchdown run the first quarter that put the Rockets ahead 14-8.

Johnny Grann was 16-of-18 passing for 260 yards and six TDs, Nathan Holzwarth had six catches for 131 yards and two TDs and Hunter Thompson rushed for 143 yards and a TD.

The Rockets (8-1) will travel to face Finley-Sharon/Hope Page (10-0) on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Class A

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (10-0) opened the playoffs with the 56-12 win over Northern Cass. The Cardinals, the defending 1A champions, will host Oakes, who beat Rugby 35-23, on Saturday.

Volleyball

Maya Barendt had nine kills, Mertens had 18 digs, Rachel Dahlen had four kills and two blocks and Olivia Elfman had 16 digs and 19 assists but the Firebirds (6-15, 4-12) lost to Fargo South (9-15, 7-9) 18-25, 15-25 and 22-25 on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Friday, Oct. 25

L-E-M d. St. John 25-8, 25-7, 25-6.

Callie Ronningen had 11 kills, two aces and 12 digs, Calyn Crockett had seven ace, 19 assists and three digs and Lexi Olson had six kills, five aces and 11 digs for the Cardinals (28-3).