The Jackson County Environmental Health Division Inspects sites where food is served outside Independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Bean Counter Cafe, 27610 E. Wyatt Road, inspected Oct. 19. No violations found.

Rae’s Cafe, 1605 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 21. No violations found.

Taco Bell, 934 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 21.

• The backs of the monitors in the kitchen had an excessive accumulation of dust.

• The caulking around the base of the soda machine next to the drive-through window is tattered and needs to be replaced.

• The caulking surrounding the hand sink near the drive-through window needs to be replaced.

* Unable to obtain food handler permits for multiple employees.

Side Pockets, 1237 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 21. No violations found.

Misfits Bar & Grill, 1513 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 21.

• A dirty knife was stored prior to being cleaned and sanitized. Corrected on site.

• A container was filled with spoons that were stored with the handles upward. Corrected on site.

Pizza Hut, 1114 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 11.

• Floor of the walk-in freezer had a build-up of trash and food debris (repeat).

• Wall behind the 3-compartment sink had a black buildup (repeat).

• Clean dishes were stacked together wet on the rack (repeat).

• Hood vents above the fryer were dirty.

• Unable to provide copies of food handler permits for any employee.

Sure Stay Plus, 701 N.W. South Outer Road, inspected Oct. 23.

• Single-service forks, knives, and spoons were stored in the storage display with the handles facing downward.

• The milk dispenser has splash residue buildup on the underside of the dispenser.

School of Economics, 200 N.W. 14th St., inspected Oct 23.

• The ice machine had a buildup of residue on the ice shield. Corrected on site.

American Legion Post, 499 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 24. No violations found.

Golden Eggroll, 1412 S. Missouri 7, inspected Oct. 24.

• A bottle of hydrogen peroxide was stored above dry rice on the dry storage rack. Corrected on site.

• The hood vents had a heavy accumulation of grease buildup.

• The bulk food bins and lids had an accumulation of dry food debris covering the outside.

• Single-service forks, knives, and spoons were stored with the handles laying in all directions.

• The hand sink was supplied only with hand sanitizer. Corrected on site. (repeat)

Pizza Shoppe of Blue Springs, 1105 Main St., inspected Oct 24.

• The hoodvents had an accumulation of dust.

• The men’s restroom did not have a handwashing sign to remind employees to wash hands. Corrected on site.

• The handwashing sink in the server aisle did not have a handwashing sign. Corrected on site.

McDonald's, 920 N.W. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 25.

• The hood vents had a heavy accumulation of grease build up.

• The ice scoop was stored in the ice machine with the handle touching the ice. Corrected on site.

• There was a collection of food debris and various other debris underneath and behind the CO2 containers. Corrected on site.

• The grease trap had a collection of grease left over from the night before and the CO2 container next to the grease trap had grease splashed on it. Corrected on site.

QuikTrip, 705 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 25. No violations found.