The Boonville Daily News will host a digital news tutorial tomorrow for area readers who would like to learn more about their digital subscriptions and members of the public who would like to learn more about the publication and its online content.

The event is intended for Boonville Daily News readers who are having trouble accessing their online newspaper accounts or would like to learn more about how to take advantage of all the content that the website has to offer. General questions about the local news process, print product and other issues can be discussed at the end of the class. The event will begin 4:30 p.m. at Boonslick Regional Library, 618 Main St. in Boonville.

Lessons will include a walk-through of the website; how to log into online accounts; a description of the online newsmaking process; best practices for local, regional and other news consumption; and how readers can interact with editorial staff members.