The population of Minnesota declines a tiny bit twice each year as Ron Lang’s “Hunting (and fishing) team” returns to Devils Lake every July to fish and camp at Grahams Island State Park and October to hunt.

A new generation is joining them each year to carry on the tradition.

They are Chuck Lindberg (Cambridge, MN), Charlie Lindberg (Ramsey, MN), Bob Passa (Coon Rapids, MN), Ethan Lindberg (Ramsey), Nick Lindberg (Hamm Lake, MN), Ron Lang (Devils Lake, ND), Chris Lindberg (Andover, MN), Gabe Passa (Coon Rapids, MN), Tessa Mueller (Rochester, MN), Jerry Mueller, Bob Mueller, Garrett Meuller, Erin Mueller, Huxley Mueller, Alayney Mueller and Brynn Mueller (all from St. Charles).

These folks love Devils Lake and the Lake Region and want to thank all the farmers who let them hunt on their land.