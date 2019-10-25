Wednesday, Oct. 16
• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 400 block of Whitney Drive – alarm
• 1500 block of Pecan Place – found property
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1800 block of Taylor Court – recovered stolen auto
• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – 911 hangup
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Yennie – alarm
• 600 block of Nelson – disturbance
• 1300 block of Valley Woods Court – area check
• Armstrong Park – area check
• 800 block of Lee Ann – alarm
• 1500 block of Nelson Drive – disturbance
Thursday, Oct. 17
• 1700 block of Helen Court – suspicious vehicle
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1400 block of Jaclyn Drive – stolen auto
• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Rock Hill and Cross Creek – area check
• 1000 block of NW Dogwood Drive – missing juvenile
• 100 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
• 1800 block of NW Pond Avenue – check the well being
• 600 block of Nelson Drive – motor vehicle accident
• Main Street and I-70 – motor vehicle accident
• 600 block of Gateway – trespassing
• 400 block of Broadway, Oak Grove – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
Friday, Oct. 18
• Meravic – illegal dumping
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Parker – parking violation
• 900 block of Foxtail Drive – citizen contact
• 1400 block of Minter Way – alarm
• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – suspicious vehicle
• 1000 Deer Creek – alarm
• Casters Tow – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Baytree – citizen contact
Saturday, Oct. 19
• Route BB and Greystone – animal running at large
• 1100 block of Dean – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Ryan Road – animal running at large
• Addie and Minter – noise complaint
• 700 block of Harvest – citizen contact
Sunday, Oct. 20
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Scenic Lane – citizen contact
• 1000 block of McQuerry – check the well being
• 300 block of Coldwater Creek – civil standby
• 1300 block of Stoneybrook – suspicious activity
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – stealing
• 1500 block of Willow – area check
• 1300 block of SW Dean Drive – residence check
• 1100 block of NW Pamela – alarm
• 1200 block of NW Scenic – burglary
• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 1200 block of NW Scenic – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Lakeview – noise complaint
• 700 block of Albatross – citizen contact
Monday, Oct. 21
• 2100 NW Sweetgum Court – alarm
• 300 block of Old U.S. 40 – disturbance
• Bates City Police Department – prisoner transport
• 600 block of Tisha Lane – check the well being
• 700 block of Main Street – private property tow
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – agency assist (EMS)
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – found property
• 500 block of James Rollo Court – alarm
• 1100 block of NW Cedar Lane – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 300 block of Crestview – area check
• 700 block of Lee Ann Circle – disturbance
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• 200 block of Harris – private property tow
• 200 block of Main Street – private property tow
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Woodbury and Phelps – area check
• Butterfly Trail – check the well being
• South and Oak – suspicious person
• 700 block of Main Street – Warrant Service
• Lee's Summit K9 Use – agency assist (Lee’s Summit Police Department)