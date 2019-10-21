Parkside Assisted and Independent Living welcomes first responders to drop in for brunch on Oct. 28 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. First responders may dine in or take their brunch to go at 2100 Parkside Ave. in Rolla.

Parkside Independent Living is also holding a free movie on the lawn. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair to the Oct. 26 event. Popcorn, hot chocolate and coffee will be sold. All proceeds go towards resident activities. The free movie will start at 7 p.m at 2100 Parkside Ave.

For additional information call 573-308-0834.