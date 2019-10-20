From The Examiner during the week of Oct. 13-18, 1969:

• “OKAY SOUGHT ON UR WORK FOR FAIRMOUNT” – A proposed urban renewal project in excess of $1.5 million for the Fairmount district will come up Monday night for city council approval. The 36.1-acre proposed area is bounded on the west by the Missouri Pacific Railroad right-of-way; on the south by a line 500 south of U.S. 24; on the east by a line one-half block east of Hardy; and on the north by the line 600 feet north of U.S. 24. The local share of the project cost of approximately $477,600.

• “YOUTH URGED TO AFFIRM FAITH IN AMERICAN IDEALS” – Evangelist Freddie Gage challenged the youth of William Chrisman Junior High School yesterday to get involved in questions confronting American youth and to affirm their faith in American ideals. The Rev. Mr. Gage, a former member of teen-age dope and crime gangs in Houston, Tex., spoke at at afternoon school assembly. “About 10 per cent of the youth today give the other 90 per cent a black eye,” Gage said. “It’s time the majority were given the credit they are due …”

• “ANTIWAR PROTESTS SWEEPING COUNTRY” – The Viet Nam moratorium began today. In Washington, a half-dozen demonstrators spent the night on the Capitol steps. Congressmen supporting the protest tried to hold an all-night session but were forced to adjourn after four hours when no quorum was found. Several hundred college students picked up the protest on the steps outside. Throughout the nation other citizens participated in similar demonstrations designed to show their displeasure with American participation in the Viet Nam War, which has claimed nearly 40,000 American lives.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Oct. 13-18, 1919:

• “POST OFFICE ROBBED.” – The post office at Oak Grove was robbed some time last night. Although the front door was forced open and the safe blown to pieces by use of explosives, no one heard the noise and nothing was heard of the robbery until this morning, an indication that the people of Oak Grove are sound sleepers. Indeed, the post office is immediately adjoining the hotel.

• ‘WON’T USE THE MOVIE” – The motion picture machine was denied admission to the stone church Monday night. The action was taken at a business meeting. It was one of the largest ever known in the history of the congregation, it is said, and the arguments for and against were quite spirited. When the vote was taken, it was found that 122 favored the use of the picture machine in the house, and 184 were opposed. During last summer a series of motion picture exhibitions was given on the lawn. The attendance was quite large and the interest in the performance was great. Several lectures have been scheduled for the coming winter, and it was designed to illustrate these by the use of motion pictures.

• “OUR GAME FISH.” (an editorial) – Game fish in the clear south Missouri streams are being slaughtered and are rapidly disappearing. No effort seems to be made to enforce the laws. The last legislature was quite liberal with the game department. The beautiful South Missouri streams hold the last of the game fish in Missouri. They are the home of the small mouth Black Bass, the gamest fish in North American waters. Just a little firm and intelligent attention would soon bring back the game fish.

