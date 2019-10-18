Health Fair & Luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the KC Hall, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. serving pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, beans, chips and pie to benefit the Patient Support Fund for St. Alexius Devils Lake Hospital. Includes an auxiliary bake sale, Christmas preview sale from the Gift Shop, and a membership drive. Health Fair features Valley Med Flight, LRDHA with flu shots, Cardiac Rehab with blood pressure checks, Radiology, ND Benefits Enrollment Center and much, much more!!

Health Fair & Luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the KC Hall, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. serving pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, beans, chips and pie to benefit the Patient Support Fund for St. Alexius Devils Lake Hospital.

Includes an auxiliary bake sale, Christmas preview sale from the Gift Shop, and a membership drive.

Health Fair features Valley Med Flight, LRDHA with flu shots, Cardiac Rehab with blood pressure checks, Radiology, ND Benefits Enrollment Center, SAAF House, ND SMP, Surgery, Physical Therapy, Mission, Pre-diabetes Screening, Devils Lake Medical Clinic, Swing Bed, Advance Directives, Foundation, Baby & I, Financial Assistance, Infection Prevention, Respiratory Therapy, Women's Way, Lake Region Social Services and Lake Region Ambulance.