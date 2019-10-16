Missourians should recognize the work of Michael Barrett, who is resigning his position as director of the state public defender system.

He leaves not under any sort of criticism but, rather, amid well-deserved accolades for struggling to do his duty without anything close to adequate resources.

Most citizens have a vague understanding of our nation’s constitutional requirement that people accused of crimes are entitled to adequate legal representation regardless of their ability to pay. Like other states, Missouri has too often failed to underwrite this function, leaving agencies like Barrett’s bereft of financial resources to the point of literally violating constitutional requirements.

In 2016 this dearth got so bad that he appointed Gov. Jay Nixon to represent a destitute defendant in circuit court under statutory authority that allows the state to appoint private attorneys to fill the void when state public defenders are not available. Years earlier then-Jefferson City Circuit Judge Byron Kinder attacked a similar drought by naming several of the most prominent lawyers in the capital city, who predictably put pressure on crosstown legislators to resolve the issue. Almost as if by magic the state General Assembly came up with an increase in the public defender appropriation, temporarily ending the crisis.

Barrett had made a political point without, he says, intending to embarrass Nixon, but only for the moment. Since Nixon’s term the public defender budget has increased, but not enough to afford competent representation for defendants as required. In Boone County alone the waiting list has grown to more than 1,000 defendants. Sad to say this lack of support probably reflects a latent disdain for defendants’ rights, but we forget the truest measure of a nation’s dedication to justice is seen in the way it treats “the least among us.”

The plight of criminal defendants is devilishly easy to ignore. Some no doubt believe if these souls want to move through life without finding themselves in such straits they should avoid breaking the law, but this attitude turns upside down the basic ethical, moral, social premise we try to enforce in constitutions. Michael Barrett did his best to do his duty against odds that have confounded us forever.

HJW III

