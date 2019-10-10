The region’s second round of snowfall for 2019 started falling at sunrise on Thursday, Oct.10 , a little later than predicted, but continued throughout the morning with accumulations expected of 15 to 25 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

The region’s second round of snowfall for 2019 started falling at sunrise on Thursday, Oct. 10, a little later than predicted, but continued throughout the morning with accumulations expected of 15 to 25 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Devils Lake is in a Winter Storm Warning effective until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 with wind gusts expected of over 50 mph. Travel will be difficult to impossible in many areas, call 511 for the latest road conditions if you need to be on the road for any reason.