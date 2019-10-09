Fire Chief Jim Moe and the members of the Devils Lake Fire Department invite the public to a very special event at the firehall today, Oct. 9, 2019.

In recognition of Fire Prevention Week they are hosting an open house at the firehall with flu shots available and hot dogs and brats on the grill for everyone starting at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Come and bring the family to see the fire trucks, meet the volunteer fire fighters and have supper with your neighbors and friends!