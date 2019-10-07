A generous donation of $25,000 from the Phelps Health Foundation has helped purchase a van to transport patients with limited mobility to and from their appointments at Phelps Health.

The donation from the Phelps Health Foundation’s Patient Transportation Fund went toward funding a new 2019 Grand Caravan patient courtesy van equipped with a wheelchair ramp in the back.

Ray Massey, director of ambulance and transport services at Phelps Health, said that while Phelps Health has two other vans with wheelchair lifts or ramps, this is the first vehicle with a ramp in the back.

The ramp can hold up to 1,000 pounds and can be manually extended and easily placed back into the van.

“This van is a great benefit to Phelps Health patients,” Massey said. “The number of patients we have using wheelchairs has been increasing lately.”

In addition to space for a patient in a wheelchair, the van can also hold two other passengers.

The van will be available to transport patients to and from Phelps Health in Rolla, Monday through Friday. In addition, the van can take patients to and from Phelps Health Waynesville Medical Plaza on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, if requested.

The Phelps Health Foundation’s Patient Transportation Fund provides free transportation to area patients to and from Phelps Health in a 30-mile radius for necessary appointments and treatments.

For more information about Phelps Health Patient Transportation Services, or to schedule a ride to a Phelps Health location for an appointment or treatment, call (573) 458-7962.