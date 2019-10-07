The Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich senior completed the weekend tournament with 2,050 kills.

Volleyball

The Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich Cardinals went 6-1 in the Des Lacs Burlington Tournament that was held on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

Senior Callie Ronningen recorded her 2,000 career kill during the tournament, posting double doubles in three matches. Ronningen had 10 kills and 10 digs against Minot Ryan, 13 kills and 12 digs against Center Stanton and 16 kills and 12 digs against Carrington. Ronningen currently has 2,050 kills and 1,936 career digs.

Calyn Crockett had 14 assists and 10 digs against Linton HMB.

Grand Forks Red River d. Devils Lake 3-0

The Firebirds fell to the Roughriders (13-9, 9-3 Eastern Dakota Conference) 23-25, 21-25 and 21-25 on Friday, Oct. 4.

Maya Barendt had 12 kills, Jes Mertens had six kills and 18 digs, Abby Johnson had three kills and 16 digs, Olivia Elfman had 26 assists and 12 digs and Hope Schumacker had six kills and 10 digs for the Firebirds.

Cross Country

The Firebirds boys finished 13th and the girls finished 12th respectively at the meet which was held at the Minot Souris Valley Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The highest finisher for the girls was Mertens who crossed the line in 20 minutes, 32.14 seconds for 30th. Payton Johnston (20:52.78) was 40th. The Firebirds scored 266 points. Minot won the team competition with 100 points.

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich’s Elise Ramberg finished seventh overall, running 19:15.67. Hillsboro/Central Valley’s Reagan Baesler (18:52.24).

Tyler Goss was the highest finisher for the Firebirds on the boys side, running a 17:28.49 for 37th. The Firebirds scored 374 points. Bismarck Century won the overall meet with 53 points and Robert White won the boys individual competition running a time of 16:07.78.

Football scores from Friday, Oct. 4

9-Man

No. 1 New Rockford-Sheyenne d. North Prairie, 52-0

Nelson County d. North Border, 30-14

Dunseith d. Benson County, 28-20

Class A

No. 1 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich d. Bottineau, 60-0