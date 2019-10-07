Devils Lake lose to Eastern Dakota Conference top seed Fargo Davies 3-0.

Abby Johnson had 22 digs, Olivia Elfman had 12 digs, seven assists and two aces and Jes Mertens had 12 digs and three kills but the Devils Lake Firebirds couldn’t break through in the 16-25, 20-25, 12-25 loss to Fargo Davies Monday, Oct. 7 from the Sports Center.

“We knew that Davies would be a consistent team so we knew that from the get-go there will be some long rallies and we needed to be discipline defensively on those long rallies and for the most part I think that we were disciplined,” said Firebirds head coach Courtney Carlson.

The Firebirds (5-13, 3-10 Eastern Dakota Conference) best set was the second, after being down to the Eagles (18-1, 14-0) 15-8, Devils Lake got within two at 19-17 after a Maya Barendt kill. However the Eagles outscored the Firebirds 6-3, going on a 3-0 spurt to close out the set.

In the third set, the Firebirds went on a 3-0 run to take the lead 3-2 after a Mertens ace. But an attack error by Rachel Dahlen allowed the Eagles to tie the score at four and then go on a 6-0 run that the Firebirds couldn’t recover from. Davies built a 12 point lead in the third set.

“Davies is No. 1 in the EDC. They are a great team, a consistent team but knowing that we can play with them. We have to find some fire and will to win,” Carlson said.

Barendt finished with four kills and Dahlen had three kills for the Firebirds who have lost six of seven. Devils Lake will be participating in the Fargo Invitational beginning Friday, Oct. 11 and will run through Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Firebirds will not be in Sports Center again until Oct. 22 when it hosts Grand Forks Central for Senior Night.

Madi Langlie had nine kills, 16 digs and three aces, Kenzee Langlie had 15 digs and 31 assists and Grace Holberg had nine kills for the Eagles.