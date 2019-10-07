A longtime Columbia attorney, who previously served on the bench, says he is planning to run for judge in 2020 in the 13th Judicial Circuit.

Former Associate Circuit Judge Josh Devine on Friday filed paperwork with the Missouri Ethics Commission to raise money for the post currently held by Circuit Judge Jodie Asel, a Republican who has been on the bench for 28 years. Asel will reach the mandatory judicial retirement age of 70 in June.

Devine, a Republican, was the Division 11 judge for much of 2018, appointed to the bench by former Gov. Eric Greitens in February 2018 following the retirement of Associate Circuit Judge Deborah Daniels. Devine lost to Democratic candidate Tracy Gonzales in the November general election.

Following Gonzales’ election, Devine returned to private practice with Rogers, Ehrhardt, of Columbia where he has represented businesses and individuals in civil litigation since 2015. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1999, Truman State University in 2003 and the University of Missouri School of Law in 2007, where his father, Jim, served 30 years as a professor then associate dean.

“I grew up the son of a law professor and my dad believed strongly in the rule of law, fundamental fairness and the administration of justice and the critical role local courts play in promoting those values,” Devine said. “He instilled those values in me at a very early age and throughout my legal career, my own strong belief in these values is what has caused me to throw my hat into the ring.”

Devine joins attorney Andy Hirth, a Democrat, in the race to replace Asel. The 13th Circuit includes Boone and Callaway counties.

Asel's mandatory retirement date is after candidate filing closes in late March, but before each party would settle on a nominee in the August 2020 primary. Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, would have the job of picking a successor to serve until her current six-year term ends on Dec. 31, 2020.

“Judge Asel has served our community with honor and dedication for 28 years,” Devine said. “She has devoted herself to the administration of justice and to uphold the rule of law, ideals which have guided my life as well, and I look forward to carrying on her legacy of outstanding service to Mid-Missouri for many years to come.”

Devine said violence in Columbia was also on his mind as he considered a run. The city in September saw one of its most violent months in history, as six people were killed in acts of gun violence.

“Looking at our community and having served last year, and seeing some of the violence that has taken over in our community, I just think it's really important that young people stand up,” Devine said. “If they are able to serve and feel they can make a difference, they ought to.”

The public defender's wait list is another area of concern for Devine. The list has grown to around 1,000 as of this month, up from 400 or so when he was on the bench, he said. It’s a huge problem for many reasons — a defendant's right to trial, their right to counsel and the victim’s right to justice, he added.

The courts have worked to move more quickly in felony cases, but there are also very serious misdemeanor cases on the docket, some of which involve abuse and violence. The longer a case draws out, the greater chance of witnesses forgetting testimony or changing their mind and other issues arising at trial, Devine said.

“The natural tendency in our court system is for things to slow down once a case comes to a head,” Devine said. “And I think your job as a judge is to allow lawyers to work their cases and be the master of their own cases. At the same time you have to be cognizant of a timeline. Moving cases quickly allows public defenders to be freed up and get off of the case.

“It balances a lot of the various needs we just talked about, the guarantee of a speedy trial and allowing the victim to have some closure.”

Formal filing for the August 2020 primary opens Feb. 25.

