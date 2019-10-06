Columbia Public Schools will pay a larger share of the salaries of four school resource officers under an agreement on the agenda Monday for the Columbia City Council.

Under the new agreement, the district would pay 55 percent of the cost instead of the 50 percent specified in past years.

Police Chief Geoff Jones said in June when he was interim chief that the city would ask for more money from the district, saying that police officers assigned to schools weren't available to respond to other duties and that the officers were serving primarily as security guards in the schools.

The agreement is on the council's first reading agenda. A council vote approving the agreement would come Oct. 20 under the regular course of business. The Columbia Board of Education next meets on Oct. 14.

Under the resource officer agreement, the school district would pay $206,837 of the $376,068 cost for the salaries and benefits of the four officers. The agreement specifies one officer would be assigned to Hickman High School, one to Rock Bridge High School, one to Battle High School and one assigned to not more than two middle schools. There are currently six middle schools, with one under construction scheduled to open in August.

In 2018-19, the school district paid $180,295 for half the salary and benefits of the school resource officers. It also paid $106,250 for off-duty officers at school events. The district has been paying for the officers since 2008. Prior to that time, the city covered the full cost.

The duties of the school resource officers include protecting the lives and property of residents and student and enforcing criminal laws. The city will identify a school resource officer to participate and guide decisions related to restorative practices as part of the district's equity work group. That is new to the agreement and was not included in the existing agreement.

Restorative practices, sometimes called restorative justice, allow student offenders to meet face-to-face with those they have harmed, who tell the offender how they have been harmed, in order to restore the offender to the school community.

The agreement describes how the student's parent or guardian must be present if the officer questions a student who is younger than 17, but the student may waive the presence of a parent or guardian if the student is 17 or older.

A lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court alleges two police officers and the district violated district policies and the constitutional rights of a Rock Bridge High School student by interrogating her without a parent, guardian or school administrator present.

Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said she wouldn't comment on or answer questions about the proposed agreement until the council approves it.

"It would be premature to answer any of these questions until the city has had an opportunity to determine if this is the contract it wants to send to our Board of Education for its consideration," Baumstark said.

Matt Pitzer, Fifth Ward Columbia City Council member on Friday that he's glad the agreement has been worked out.

"I think it’s all part of the ongoing discussion," Pitzer said. "It’s something we’ll continue to look at."

He said involving an officer in the restorative practices process could be beneficial.

After approval by both the council and the school board, the agreement is scheduled to be in effect until June 30, 2020.

The Boone County Commission last week gave initial consideration to school resource officer agreements between the Boone County Sheriff's Department and Hallsville, Harrisburg, Southern Boone and Sturgeon school districts. Those districts pay 25 percent of the salary and benefits of the deputies assigned to their schools, or $14,077 each.

The Southern Boone School District in Ashland also uses a city police officer at no cost, as does the Centralia School District.

rmckinney@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1719