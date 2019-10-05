After the first drive of the game, you may have wondered whether Missouri’s bye-week hangover had returned.

Troy moved down the field without much interruption, triggering memories of the last time the Tigers played a Group of Five team in Wyoming.

For the rest of the first half, however, MU eliminated any doubt as to how it prepared the past two weeks, scoring six unanswered touchdowns to pull away from the Trojans for good.

Missouri decimated Troy 42-10 on Saturday afternoon in front of a damp crowd of 50,023 at Faurot Field.

The Tigers improve to 4-1 by winning their nonconference finale and will face Ole Miss next Saturday in the final contest of their five-game homestand. Troy falls to 2-3.

The Trojans used 12 plays to drive 75 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the game. Their next nine drives all had 15 yards of total offense or less. Seven drives ended with eight yards or less, and three ended in turnovers.

Offensively, the Tigers recorded 321 yards in the first half — 100 rushing yards and 221 through the air.

The Tigers’ last play of the first half — a 6-yard touchdown pass from Kelly Bryant to Jalen Knox — saw Bryant go down with an injury after being hit late on the back of his leg. Bryant needed a few minutes to get up off the turf, but he walked to the sideline under his own power.

Bryant was held out the rest of the game, but his status was not immediately clear. Taylor Powell serves as Bryant’s backup and played the second half.

Eleven Missouri players caught a pass in the game, led by Kam Scott with five catches for 88 yards. Tauskie Dove also caught the first pass of his Tiger career in the fourth quarter.

Despite being viewed as arguably the best quarterback Missouri has faced this season, Troy’s Kaleb Barker mustered just 92 yards passing and was picked off twice — both times by Cale Garrett.

Garrett’s second interception was returned for a touchdown, tying the MU single-season record for defensive touchdowns in a season by a team (five) and individual (three, Eric McMillan in 1987).

Worth noting

At kickoff, Missouri announced defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat isn’t currently enrolled at the school and will not be with the program for the remainder of this season. There was no further explanation provided. Jeffcoat suffered an elbow injury early in fall camp and hadn’t played in a game this season. He saw action in all 13 games a year ago.

Tigers senior defensive back and punt returner Richaud Floyd left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury and didn’t return. He was seen on the sidelines during the second half standing with crutches.

