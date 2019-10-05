An Independence man has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for distributing child pornography over the internet from large collection amassed over a decade.

Bradley Vader, 66, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Kansas City to nine years and seven months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Vader to pay a $25,000 fine.

Vader was arrested and charged in January 2018 after investigators searched his Independence home. He pleaded guilty on May 1 this year, admitting that he shared videos of child porn online through a peer-to-peer file-sharing network. Vader admitted that he had accessed Russian websites and peer-to-peer programs to acquire child porn and burned many of the video files to about 60 DVDs.

According to court documents, Vader amassed a voluminous collection of child porn over the last decade. The home search yielded a computer, hard drive, jump drives and 61 DVDs containing child pornography, some created as far back as April 2007. Of these DVDs, the file lengths ranged from 53 minutes to over four hours. These files included videos of children as young as 8 years old being sexually abused.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.