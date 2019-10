The first snow of the season dusted the Lake Region on Oct. 3, just one day ahead of last year’s.

The first snow of the season dusted the Lake Region on Oct. 3, just one day ahead of last year’s.

With Thursday’s sun, it all melted well before noon, but was a reminder of days to come.

An AP story on the wire stated that 1 to 3 inches fell in southwest and central ND.