A normal Ramsey County Commission meeting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. was made special with several visitors from local 4-H Clubs.

They each stood and introduced themselves to the commissioners and brought tickets for the pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser that kicks off 4-H Week all next week in the Lake Region. Commission Chair Ed Brown thanked the 4-H members and their leaders for coming to the meeting and made it official by signing a proclamation declaring the second week of October as 4-H Week in Ramsey County. Then the visitors had to leave to make it to school on time and the meeting continued.

The next Ramsey County Commission meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the courthouse.