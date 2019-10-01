Kristina “Tina” Kraft, 55, of Minot, ND, formerly of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident near Sawyer, ND.

Kristina “Tina” Kraft, 55, of Minot, ND, formerly of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident near Sawyer, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary, Scripture Service and time of sharing at 7 p.m. Visitation on Thursday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass. Kristina Marie, was born on Feb. 12, 1964, at Devils Lake the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Martinson) Kraft. She was raised and educated in Devils Lake, attending Devils Lake High School. She met her first love, Kirk Broughton, as teenagers and they welcomed their first daughter, Stephonie, in 1980. They moved to Arizona in 1987 and were united in marriage in 1987 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their second daughter, Kimberly, was born in 1990. In 1992, the family moved back to ND to be near family and the raise their girls. To know Tina was to love Tina. Her infectious laugh and sparkling eyes were what you noticed first about her. Tina worked for several years as a waitress and once Tina met you, you became an instant friend. 2018 brought change for Tina as she moved to Minot, ND, to embark on new adventures and a new job. Tina was employed by Dot’s Pretzels (a job she loved) until her death. Tina enjoyed being in the outdoors on a nice sunny day, going to concerts, playing darts and all things “Bret Michaels”. Tina’s favorite pastime was spending time with her two best friends, her daughters, Stephonie and Kimberly, laughing and creating so many memories that will forever be cherished. Tina is survived by her loving family. Her daughters, Stephonie Broughton (Justin Feist) and Kimberly (Josh) Anderson all of Fargo; mother, Mary Kraft, Devils Lake; brothers, Kurtis Kraft, Kevin (Kim) Kraft and Karl (Brenda) Kraft all of Devils Lake; sister-in-law, Laurie Roed also of Devils Lake; father of her daughters, Kirk Broughton, Thief River Falls, MN; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; life-long friend, Rita Nelson; and special friend, Curtis DeVeny. Tina was preceded to eternal life by; her father, Lawrence; and brother, Keith. Memorials may be directed to her daughter, Stephonie Broughton, at 4780 Timber Parkway South No. 107 Fargo, ND 58104. Casket Bearers will be: Kevin Kraft Sr., Kevin Kraft Jr., Karl Kraft, Michael Kraft, Nathan Kraft and Curt Nelson. Reading the Scriptures will be Kim Kraft and Lisa Bachmeier. Bringing forth the Eucharistic Gifts will be Jolea and Addison Kraft. Music will be provided by Patty Cote.