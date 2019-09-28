For the second week in a row, the only thing on the Lakers' minds was how long the starting lineup would be able to stay on the field. From the first possession, Camdenton showcased an overqualified offense against an outmatched Hillcrest squad in a contest that would see the Lakers win 57-7.

The first quarter alone saw the Lakers find the end zone a number of times. The first score would come less than a minute in, after Senior Quarterback Paxton Delaurent tossed a 20-yard pass to Senior Jase Nicklas for a touchdown. A missed PAT would make the score 6-0. Following this, Hillcrest would be smothered to 4th down and snap poorly to the punter, resulting in the ball in the endzone and the Camdenton defense stirring up a safety, 8-0.

The remainder of the quarter would see Delaurent take the offense to the end zone another three times, twice by air to Junior Jayden Faulconer and Junior Cooper Ezard, and once on a QB keep. By the end of the first quarter, Camdenton was sitting comfortably with a 29-0 lead.

Things would only get worse for Hillcrest and better for the Lakers as the second quarter progressed. Senior Ryan Maasen would rush for a 3-yard touchdown, and Delaurent would find two more targets for touchdowns in Nicklas for 29-yards and Faulconer for 18-yards. Nicklas would also grab an interception on defense, his first of two on the night. However, in what would be the only blunder of the Laker offense throughout the game, Delaurent would also suffer and interception after a mishandled pass was picked off. The Lakers would take a 49-0 lead into the locker room.

After the homecoming festivities had cleared, the Laker defense took the field to start the second half and got the ball back into the offenses hands quickly. However, this time around, the offense would look much different as many second-string players were given time on the field. This included Sophomore quarterback Jacob Wormsley.

As the clock ran throughout the second half, no score was had on either side in the third quarter. However, both sides would find the endzone once more before the end of the fourth quarter. First, Wormsley would take the ball in himself on a 4-yard yard. And, in a last breath, the Hillcrest offense was able to find the endzone once themselves in the final offensive drive of the night, resulting in a 57-7 final at Bob Shore Stadium.

Following the match, Coach Jeff Shore couldn’t help but be thrilled with the win and the effort, but understandably, much of his mindset was centered around the team’s huge matchup next week against Lebanon.

With two non-competitive matchups in two weeks straight, Shore isn’t worried that the competitive edge is lost in the group. In fact, he sees it working to their advantage. With the drama of the West Plains overtime battle, Shore says that the team needed some breathing room to heal up and get ready for this Yellowjacket contest that is sure to be one of the most important games of the season.

“We’ve had a few bumps and bruises and we’ve had some time to heal,” Shore said. “I think it’s gonna be alright for us and I know the kids are excited. This is the kind of game that we all look forward to and we will be ready to go. It should be fun.”

The Camdenton Lakers will head to Lebanon next Friday to face the Lebanon Yellowjackets in a season-defining contest for both ends.

