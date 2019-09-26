Gray skies and persistent rain shrouded an otherwise festive scene Saturday at the 45th Annual Red Barn Arts and Crafts Festival. Early on, people milled around tarp-covered booths waiting to rush under awnings at the first sign of rain. But fields of mum flowers, sweet breads, handcrafted pottery and a slew of other wares enticed a lively crowd to the square.

According to the Kirksville Arts Association, there were 115 booths and only seven booths canceled. Many were manned by nervous craftspeople who stood in anticipation, watching people pass their booths, all waiting for someone to come inside.

Jenni Nuhn, a Kirksville native, walked the square with her family.

“I like supporting artistic people,” Nuhn said of why she comes each year, even in the rain. “I go because I enjoy it.”

Red Barn Festival serves as a wonderful opportunity for craftspeople and artists to sell their wares. It also serves as a reminder to the community that there is a vibrant, thriving art community in Kirksville. Red Barn annually brings in over 9,000 spectators for the arts and crafts festival. Many spectators come from Truman’s Family Day and surrounding counties. Residents come in droves because they enjoy celebrating and partaking in local arts.

This year there were 150 volunteers involved, including the Truman men's basketball team which helped set up and take down the festival.

“It’s been fun. It’s a whole lotta work. But you’re not alone,” said Red Barn Chair Dwight Buckingham.

Buckingham is a volunteer with the Kirksville Arts Association, which organizes and heads the planning for Red Barn. It takes a full year, usually beginning the day after the previous festival is over. Their volunteers, teams of women and men clad in red shirts, patrolled the streets of the festival eager to lend a helping hand to sellers and visitors alike.

As the day grew warmer, more people began to pack the square, though the occasional spot of rain did manage to land. In one corner of the square, a DJ’s tent and stage area held performances from a capella groups, dance troupes and bands. Some groups admirably performed in the rain and still managed to draw a respectable crowd.

The afternoon wore on and booths started to look sparse, though vendors were pleased with the event overall.

“It did really well despite the weather,” Tina Miller of Boutique Pink Poeny said.

Kirksville Protect Our Pets also hosted a booth, using the opportunity to connect with as many people as possible. The organization works to keep spaying and neutering affordable for Kirksville families.

“The community is here,” Bridget Thomas said. “We get in front of people who wouldn’t otherwise known about us.”

The awards ceremony took place at the end of the day and signaled a turn in the slightly bothersome, but calm weather. A cold wind brought in colder rain and, despite this, award recipients stood proudly, waiting for their turn to be called. Prize money ranged from $250 to $500, with the Founders Award of $500 going to booth 37, Jeanne Scott-Lunwalt. Despite the dreary weather, a small and excited crowd applauded the event and all the awardees.

Red Barn Arts and Crafts Festival stands primarily as a community event dedicated to promoting local arts. What it looks like is excited craftspeople selling prized creations, a dad throwing a squealing toddler into the air, thousands congregating in rain, cold, and cloud.

“We would just like people to be aware. I think some people don’t appreciate what we have right here,” Buckingham said.