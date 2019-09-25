They’re the trio of collegiate newbies hoping to make an impact for Missouri men’s basketball this season.

Kobe Brown, Tray Jackson and Mario McKinney Jr. have been on campus since June with little time off in hopes of integrating themselves into everything Columbia.

From classes, the college lifestyle and definitely some hoops, the trio is already a valued part of the Tigers’ squad.

“I think the freshmen have made a lot of progress from the time they got in June up until now,” Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “You can see one, with their bodies, and they all came in with solid frames, but I think their bodies, they've done a good job there. (MU Director of Athletic Performance) Nicodemus (Christopher) did a tremendous job with those guys in the summer months.

“And as far as their games, they're all in my opinion good basketball players, they can do different things. They all can make a shot.”

Martin added all three have a chance to play from the team’s first game — a home contest against Incarnate Word on Nov. 6.

McKinney is the lone in-state product from Vashon and won a MSHSAA Class 3 boys basketball state championship last March with the Wolverines.

“He’s a really athletic player, he can push the ball in transition,” Jackson said of McKinney. “He can really get to a lot of spots on the floor anytime he wants to. That's the unique thing about him, he can shoot it. He's a freak of nature honestly.”

McKinney is also the only of the three freshmen to only be committed to the Tigers during his recruiting process. Jackson, from Detroit, originally pledged his future home to Minnesota, but switched his commitment to Missouri soon after.

Brown first set his eyes on Texas A&M. After Billy Kennedy was fired as the Aggies head coach after the 2018-2019 season, the Huntsville, Alabama native decommitted and found his way to MU.

That’s not unlike a few others on Martin’s roster, but now, everyone’s focused on the Tigers and how to get the program back to the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s been amazing,” Brown said. “I chose here because of the environment and the coaches. It's definitely been what it was when they were recruiting me.”

Martin imagines a four-guard system on the floor, in most cases around a center. He considers Brown and Jackson to be guards for that scenario despite both being over 6-foot-7.

Brown’s ball-handling responsibilities in high school and stature make him a candidate to play in any position on the floor, Martin echoed.

“I think it’s very unique; Kobe’s physical, 247 pounds with him going downhill attacking the rim,” Martin said of Brown. “And he can finish and he can pass and makes good decisions. It's one of those deals, a lot of it depends on who defends him in games.

Guards could have trouble with Brown because they’re not used to being posted up against someone with that level of physicality, while Brown’s quickness could help against taller low-post players.

Brown said he’s comfortable playing wherever the Tigers need him. He’s also taken on another role for the freshmen — chauffeur.

“We’re all so close to each other. We’re always together, most of our classes are together and I’m the only person with a car, so I make sure we get everywhere on time,” Brown stated.

McKinney, Jackson and Brown’s adjustment to the Southeastern Conference will be key in Missouri defying critics and reaching its lofty goals.

Martin probably wouldn’t have it any other way. That’s why he brought each of them to Columbia.

“The adjustment has been smooth, honestly,” Jackson said. “Everybody has been showing me the ropes, showing me the right things to do.”

OTHER NOTES:

- Everyone on the MU roster is healthy except for Mark Smith, who is limited to individual workouts and shooting. Smith missed most of the Tigers’ games down the final stretch of last season with a foot injury.

- Missouri is trying to get transfer Axel Okongo a second year of eligibility with the NCAA. The junior-college addition currently has one.

- The team’s starting point guard will most likely be Dru Smith or Xavier Pinson, but both are expected to see plenty of minutes this season.

- Martin likes facing Xavier in a true road atmosphere for MU’s third game of the season.

- The Tigers may look to add a few walk-ons as the regular season approaches.

eblum@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1811