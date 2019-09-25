Jes Mertens paces girls cross country to win, gets four kills and 15 digs for volleyball in loss.

Brady and Tyler Goss and Gabe Houle took two through four respectively, with Mason Haugland and Evan Halvorson going six and seven as the Devils Lake boys cross country team scored 22 points to win the Harvey Hope Langdon Invitational Cross Country meet on Monday, Sept. 23.

Brady finished .5 seconds behind winner Hunter Denault of Pembina County, who won the race in 17 minutes, 10 seconds. Tyler (17:47) was third and Houle (17:51) was fourth. Haugland (18:42) and Halvorson (18:44) was sixth and seventh while Brayden Gerhardt (19:07) and Ethan Sprenger (19:14) were ninth and 10th respectively for the Firebirds.

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich’s Blaine Perry (18:28) finished fifth that kept the Firebirds from grabbing the all the places from two through seven. The Cardinals finished third with 86 points and Four Winds was fourth with 133 points.

Jes Mertens and Payton Johnston led the girls who finished with 52 points. Hatton-Northwood-Larimore was second with 59 points.

Mertens ran 21:04 to finish fifth in the race and Johnston (22:03) was sixth. Kayla Britsch (23:26) and Gabrielle McLaurin (23:35) was 14th for the Firebirds.

Class B top-runner Elise Ramberg of Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich was second in the race, crossing the line in 19:24. Jenna Soine of Hatton-Northwood-Larimore was the girls winner finishing in 19:16.

HARVEY HOPE LANGDON INVITATIONAL

VARSITY GIRLS RESULTS:

Team scores: 1. Devils Lake (52 Points); 2. Hatton-Northwood-Larimore 59; 3. Grafton 60; 4. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 90; 5. New Rockford-Sheyenne 132; 6. Pembina County North 159; 7. TMCHS 161; 8. Dunseith 191; 9. Four Winds 202.

Individual results:

1. Jenna Soine 19:16, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore

2. Elise Ramberg 19:24, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

3. Paige Goodsell 20:38, Grafton

4. Ellen Gregoire 20:43, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore

5. Jes Mertens 21:04, Devils Lake

6. Payton Johnston 22:03, Devils Lake

7. Carlee Sieben 22:37, Grafton

8. Chloe Heinz 22:39, New Rockford-Sheyenne

9. Lily McKay 22:44, Grafton

10. Ella Holkesvig 22:49, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore

11. Katie Allmaras 23:23, New Rockford-Sheyenne

12. Kayla Britsch 23:26, Devils Lake

13. Jane Sillers 23:32, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

14. Gabrielle McLaurin 23:35, Devils Lake

15. Quin Haugland 23:39, Devils Lake

16. Tambraye Trottier 23:50, TMCHS

17. Kate Sillers 23:58, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

18. Morgan Verke 24:01, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore

19. Alea Manley 24:06, Pembina County North

20. Aubrey Tompkins 24:18, Grafton

21. Grace Narloch 24:26, Grafton

22. Annika McCarthy 24:30, Devils Lake

23. Graesen Helgoe 24:35, Pembina County North

24. Ayva Marion 24:56, TMCHS

25. Cassie Sieben 25:01, Grafton

26. Alora Berke 25:25, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore

27. Sydney Jacobson 25:27, Devils Lake

28. Clarice Brinegar 25:29, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

29. Mya Cudworth 25:32, New Rockford-Sheyenne

30. Lauren Baril 25:34, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

31. Kenley Davis 25:43, Dunseith

32. Summer Moberg 25:52, Grafton

VARSITY BOYS RESULTS

Team scores: 1. Devils Lake (22 Points); 2. Grafton 80; 3. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 86; 4. Four Winds 133; 5. Pembina County North 164; 6. Hatton-Northwood-Larimore 181; 7. TMCHS 262; 8. Rolla 288.

Individual results:

1. Hunter Denault, 17:10 Pembina County North

2. Brady Goss 17:10.5, Devils Lake

3. Tyler Goss 17:47, Devils Lake

4. Gabe Houle 17:51, Devils Lake

5. Blaine Perry 18:28, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

6. Mason Haugland 18:42, Devils Lake

7. Evan Halvorson 18:44, Devils Lake

8. Ethan Suda 18:49, Grafton

9. Brayden Gerhardt 19:07, Devils Lake

10. Ethan Sprenger 19:14, Devils Lake

11. Mason Christianson 19:18, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

12. Jacob Vaagen 19:28, Devils Lake

13. Will Sprenger 19:35, Devils Lake

14. T. Robertson 19:36, Four Winds

15. Calob Allison 19:38, Grafton

16. Jack Kern 19:50, Grafton

17. Caleb Hetler 19:51, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

18. Chris Horton 19:53, Devils Lake

19. Caelen Lohnes 19:56, Four Winds

20. Riley Suda 20:02, Grafton

21. Marc Romo 20:05, Grafton

22. Aydin Jackson 20:06, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore

23. Tyler Smith 20:20, Four Winds

24. Jayden Larraise 20:25, Grafton

25. Sam Shomento 20:35, Devils Lake

26. Tucker Regner 20:36, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

27. Arik Christianson 20:39, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

28. Aiden McLain 20:44, Grafton

29. Caleb Doman 20:44, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore

30. Jacob Thiefoe 20:52, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore

31. Kyler Longie 20:52, Devils Lake

32. Logan Harder 20:53, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

33. Rhun Kendall 21:00, Pembina County North

34. Noah Helgoe 21:19, Pembina County North

35. Wren Jelinek 21:34, Grafton

36. Justice Robertson 21:48, Four Winds

Volleyball

Devils Lake went on the road to West Fargo Sheyenne Tuesday, Sept. 24 and was swept by the Mustangs 15-25, 14-25 and 13-25.

Maya Barendt had six kills, Jes Mertens had four kills and 15 digs, Olivia Elfman had seven digs and 13 assists and Rachel Dahlen had four kills and three blocks for the Firebirds (4-9 overall, 3-4 Eastern Dakota Conference).

The Mustangs (11-3, 6-2) were led by Jadyn Feist’s 14 kills and nine digs, Sydney Smith’s eight kills, two blocks and 14 digs and Mckenzie Newton’s 31 assists.

Other scores

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich d. Benson County 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-7).

North Star d. Park River/Fordville Lankin 3-0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-20).

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page d. Four Winds/Minnewaukan 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-10).