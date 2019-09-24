Coming off of a long break with a familiar roster hasn’t treated Missouri well under Barry Odom.

Heading into bowl games and in matchups after bye weeks, the Tigers are 0-5 in the three previous seasons under Odom. Missouri has its first chance to buck that trend next Saturday. Odom kept all of his staff in Columbia for this week of practice before they’re free to recruit this weekend.

Under Odom, Missouri has a pair of bowl losses — the 2017 Texas Bowl against Texas and the 2018 Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State.

The Tigers have lost each of their games after a bye to Florida, Kentucky and South Carolina respectively. This will be MU’s first nonconference game after a bye in Odom's tenure.

“I don’t know if there’s a common thread other than we’ve lost,” Odom added about playing after a bye week.

For season openers, Odom is 2-2 as Missouri’s head coach, but without a first-game win over an FBS team with losses in 2016 to West Virginia and last month to Wyoming.

Tuesday’s practice was one step toward Missouri’s game against Troy on Oct. 5 at home. The Tigers will enter that matchup 3-1 on a three-game winning streak. As MU steps on the field against the Trojans, it’ll be Missouri’s fourth of five straight home games.

A few Tigers said Tuesday that the bye week comes at the right time.

“We needed it, just from a physical health standpoint, we needed it,” Odom said. “We felt like going into last week, we had a band-aid on a lot of things health-wise, and we were able to get through the game and play well. It comes at a great time.”

INJURY NOTES

Participating in practice Tuesday were offensive lineman Yasir Durant, defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat and tight end Brendan Scales. Freshman linebacker Jamie Pettway was also a full participant at practice.

Odom added that linebacker Aubrey Miller is likely out for the season with a broken leg.

