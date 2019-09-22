Palmer Center

218-A N. Pleasant St., Independence, 816-325-6200.

• Open Music Jam, 12:30 p.m., First, third and fifth Wednesdays. Bring your instrument and join the jam session. You can also sing, dance or just enjoy the music.

• Line dancing, 12:05-2 p.m, Mondays and Fridays. Learn to Line Dance. Cost: $2.

• Bare Bones Art, 12:30- 2:30 p.m., Mondays. Bring your own project, create together and help each other. Participants may display their work at Palmer.

• Pinochle, 12:30 p.m, Mondays. Join a small group for this fun trick-taking card game.

• PEPPI, 10-10:45 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays. No charge. Work on core strength in order to balance effectively and prevent falls.

• Tai Chi for arthritis, 8:05 a.m., Mondays and 10:45 a.m., Wednesdays. Using the Sun style of Tai Chi, the program is easy to learn, safe and effective.

• SilverSneakers Yoga, 10 a.m. Mon. and 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance and relax. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress and mental anxiety. Held at Truman Memorial Building.

• Zumba Gold, 1:30 p.m., Tuesdays. Combo dance/exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and easy-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Held at Truman Memorial Building.

• SilverSneakers Classic, 10 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Truman Memorial Building. Move to music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. A chair is available if needed.

• Pickleball:

• Beginner play, noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Also 11a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

• Advanced play, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesdays. and Thursdays. Also 2-4:45 p.m., Saturdays.

• Open play, 1-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Also noon-2 p.m, Saturdays.

Cost: $2 per drop-in session or $10 per year for Independence resident/$25 for non-resident.

• Tagilima Crafts, 9-11:30 a.m., Thursdays. Join other ladies for crafts and socializing.

• Stitch In Time, 10:30-11:15 a.m, Fridays. if you are interested in crocheting, knitting or needlework, this group is for you.

• Game Time, 12:30 p.m., Weekdays. Includes canasta, hand and foot, pitch, Mexican dominoes and card golf.

• Billiards & Darts. Make plans to meet with others to play pool or shoot darts. (This is outside scheduled game room activities.)

• Education and Support for Widows, Widowers, and Caregivers, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 17, Palmer Center, 218A N. Pleasant St., Independence. This is a series of 10 classes addressing varied issues including home security, stress management, cooking for one and adjusting to a reduced income. No advance registration is necessary, and there is no charge. Attend any or all of the sessions.

Vesper Hall

400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs, 816-228-0181.

• Quilting Club, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Mondays.

• Knitting Club, 9-11 a.m., Mondays.

• Pitch (cards), 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

• Drop-in bridge, 12:15-4 p.m., Mondays. Players should be present 14 minutes early.

• Square dance afternoon, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Mondays. Cost at door: $3.00.

• Cardio strength, 1-2 p.m., Mondays. Fee: $5.

• Taijiquan, 8-8:50 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. A Chinese martial art practiced for both its defense training and health benefits.

• Tai Chi fitness, 9-9:50 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• Bingo, 9-10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 per card.

• Ceramics, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays. Cost:$2.50.

• Stretching exercise, 10-11 a.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

• Arthritis exercise, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost per visit: $2.

• Bridge, 12:15-4 p.m., Tuesdays and Saturdays. Players should arrive 15 minutes early.

• Guitar Jams, 12:45-2:45 p.m., Tuesdays. No charge.

• Yoga stretch, 1-2 p.m., Tuesdays. Fee per session. Class requires registration by calling Vesper Hall.

• Game night, 6-9 p.m., Tuesdays.

• Crocheting for beginners, 9-11 a.m., Wednesdays.

• Wii Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. No charge.

• Chair Yoga, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wednesdays. Cost: $2 per class.

• Hand and Foot (cards), 12:30-4 p.m., Wednesdays. Players must arrive 15 minutes early.

• Choir, 12:45-2 p.m., Wednesdays. No charge.

• Yoga Gentle Flow, 1-2 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration is required by calling Vesper Hall.

• Tone Chimes, 2-3 p.m., Wednesdays. No charge.

• Stepping On, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays. This class helps seniors reduce the risk of falls and increase self-confidence in situations where they are at risk of falling. This program meets for seven weeks, beginning Sept. 11. Free.

• Canasta (cards), 9-11 a.m., Thursdays. Players must arrive 15 minutes early.

• Painting Club, 9:30-noon, Thursdays.

• Sew Fantastic, 1-4 p.m., Thursdays, except the second Thursday of the month.

• Louisiana canasta, 12:15-4 p.m., Thursdays. Charge: $1.50. Players must arrive 15 minutes early.

• Yoga Stretch, intermediate, 1-2 p.m., Thursdays. Registration is required by calling Vesper Hall.

• Poker, 12:30-3 p.m., Fridays. Players must arrive 15 minutes early. Registration is required by calling Vesper Hall.

• Classic country music band, 12:45-2:45 p.m. No charge.

Fairmount Community Center

217 S. Cedar, Independence, 816-254-8334

• Low-impact exercise, 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays.

• Cards and games, noon, Mondays-Thursdays.

• Advanced line dance, 9:30 a.m., Tuesdays.

• Peppi Chair Exercise, 11 a.m., Tuesdays. Concentration on flexibility, stretching and balance.

• Computer class, 2 p.m., Tuesdays.

• Open Jam, noon Wednesdays.

• Prayer, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays.

• Blood pressure checks, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays.

• Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Thursdays.

• Exercise games, 9-10 a.m., Fridays. These are seated exercises concentrating on balance, stretching, endurance, and stretching.

• Beginning line dancing, 10:15 a.m., Fridays.

• Grocery shopping, 10:30 a.m., Fridays.

Grain Valley Community Center

713 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6230.

• SilverSneakers Fitness, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays. Improve flexibility, balance, coordination and strength. Free for seniors who have insurance plans which cover SilverSneakers and $2 for others.

• Senior Yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Mondays. Seated or standing yoga poses. Increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Fee: $2 or free with Silver Sneakers.

• Senior line dancing, 9-9:30 a.m. for beginners and 9:30-10:30 a.m. for advanced dancers, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fee? $2 or free for Silver Sneakers.

• Pickleball, 1-3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fee: $2 or free for Silver Sneakers.

• Senior coffee, 9-11 a.m., Mondays. Free.

• Thursday bridge, 12:30-4 p.m., Thursdays. Fee: Donations.

• Tot Time, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Tuesdays and thursdays. Fee: $2 per child; children under age 1 are free. No charge for adults.