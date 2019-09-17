O. Dean Nelson, 71, Lake Ozark, MO, passed away on September 13, 2019, at the Lake Regional Health System.

Dean was born on June 17, 1948, in Sheridan, MO, to Virnon Nelson and Verneda Van Audsall Nelson. Preceding him in death were his parents, and his brother, Ronnie Nelson. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Barbara Brownlee Nelson, sons-Derek Nelson of Eldon and Devin Nelson of Lake Ozark; sisters-Anita Morgan of Lebo, KS, Becky Newton of Waco, TX, and brother, Bill Nelson of Orange, TX; sister-in-law, Elaine Curtis of Hamilton; 2 nieces and 3 nephews. Dean was a proud member of the United States Air Force from 1966-1970.

He graduated from Northwest Missouri University in 1974 with a double major in English and Speech. Dean was the owner of Rock Island Line for 21 years. He was a member of the Kingston Navy, Noble Eagles in Eldon, and the American Legion in Lake Ozark. He attended Lake Christian Church in Lake Ozark.

Funeral: 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Hamilton Federated Church. Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the church. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, following the service with military honors.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be determined in Lake Ozark. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #229. Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, MO. www.bramfuneralservices.com