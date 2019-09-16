On September 14, 2019 a full moon of extraordinary brilliance shown round the world as if the entire cosmos had joined in a celebration. It was the 250th anniversary of the birth of Alexander von Humboldt (1769-1859). In his lifetime, this brilliant German naturalist was as famous as Napoleon. And yet today, he is largely forgotten.

His curious mind and his body of exquisitely illustrated publications inspired the poetry of Goethe and the scientific theories of Charles Darwin. Humboldt’s views of nature had a lasting influence on writers and poets including Wordsworth, Emerson and Thoreau, as well as American naturalist/preservationist John Muir. While sharing plants and maps from his five-year exploration of South America with American president Thomas Jefferson, Humboldt also shared his ardent anti-slavery sentiments.

Recently, our son Hayden in Spain said that he and our granddaughter Inés had just read German author Andrea Wulf’s 2017 biography, “The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World.” Inés, a high school senior interested in chemistry and nature connected with Humboldt’s prescient sense that everything in the cosmos is connected. I immediately bought a copy and fell into a journey across space and time as I followed Humboldt from his birth in Prussia in 1769 to his lifelong travels and research in Europe, South America, Cuba, the East Coast of the United States, and across Russia.

On the centennial of his birth in 1869, Humboldt’s scientific achievements and publications were celebrated around the world. His discoveries forever changed how we understand the natural world. His mind was so curious and impatient that he rarely slept more than four hours a day and talked non-stop upon entering a room. Wulf writes, “One of Humboldt’s greatest achievements had been to make science accessible and popular. Everybody learned from him: farmers and craftsmen, schoolboys and teachers, artists and musicians, scientists and politicians. There was not a single textbook or atlas in the hands of children in the Western world that hadn’t been shaped by Humboldt’s ideas.”

Nature, Humboldt believed, was a complex and interconnected global force. As he traveled the world, he carried out experiments and took scientific measurements while he climbed snow-capped volcanoes, traversed crocodile-infested rivers in South America, and (at the age of 60) raced in horse-drawn carriages from St. Petersburg across the steppes of Siberia during an anthrax epidemic en route to the Mongolian/Chinese border.

As he saw ever more connections in nature, Humboldt’s vision clarified. Wulf writes, “His South American journey from Quito up Mt. Chimborazo is like a botanical journey from the Equator to the Poles, from tropical plants in the valley to lichen at the snow line. It’s like a journey across the world, and he realizes that a lot of the plants he’s seeing on that journey he has seen before, in the Swiss Alps or the Pyrenees.”

As Humboldt observed the effects of deforestation and mining under Spanish rule in South America and the disappearance of forests and the frontier in America, he predicted human-induced climate change. Unlike much of the thinking at the time, Humboldt did not believe that nature existed for the sole use of humankind, but rather should be conserved and in some cases preserved.

Wulf describes Humboldt as “the last of the great polymaths who lived at a time when you could hold all of the world’s knowledge in your head. He was not known for a single fact or a discovery, but for his worldview.” Sadly, he died at a time when scientists “crawled into their narrow areas of expertise…and thus...lost Humboldt’s interdisciplinary methods and his concept of nature as a global force.” As to why Humboldt faded from our collective memory—at least in Britain and America—German scientists fell out of favor as anti-German sentiment mounted with WWI and WWII.

Fortunately, at this critical moment when racism is on the rise and the life of our planet is in danger, German author Andrea Wulf has made it her mission to research and illuminate Humboldt’s incredible story. Her remarkable book, “The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt’s New World” (2017) brilliantly reveals how much he still has to teach us today.

On the 250th anniversary of Humboldt’s birth, racism is on the rise, anti-science elements in positions of power deny the existence of climate change, and world leaders stand by as the Amazon burns. Read Andrea Wulf’s illuminating biography, “The Invention of Nature,” and like Humboldt, make your voice for science and global action heard before it is too late.

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.