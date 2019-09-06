Lake Chevrolet was founded in 1923 by Arthur Bergstrom and has been a family-owned business for 96 years.

Art’s grandson Renard Bergstrom is the current owner, and carries on Art’s business philosophy. “Our Mission is to Save our Customers Time and Money, and we are constantly looking for new ways to do that. We offer the Bergstrom Difference, an industry-leading set of benefits that you can only get by doing business with us! Recently we’ve added a customer shuttle in the Devils Lake area. You have probably seen our vans running around town picking up and delivering vehicles and giving people rides where they need to go while we work on their vehicles.”

Lake Chevrolet has been Veteran-owned and operated since the beginning. Art served in the United States Army during WW1, Renard’s father, Bill Bergstrom also served in the U.S. Army and Renard served in the U.S. Air Force. We want to recognize all those who serve our country and communities, and that is how the Bergstrom Difference Plus was born.

The Bergstrom Difference Plus allows Clergy, Educators, First Responders, Military Members, and Veterans, to save up to an additional $1500 with every purchase - in addition to other manufacturer programs and incentives! Bergstrom Cars believes in developing their team, and Renard says that one of his favorite things in this business is helping the team grow. “The majority of our leadership team started out in entry level positions in our organization. The growth has been really fun to watch, and as our people have grown our business has grown as well.”

Locally and family owned for almost 100 years, Lake Chevrolet has been a constant in this community and helps it thrive by providing quality products and service. The Bergstrom Cars family employs over 100 people in the Lake Region, and giving back has always been a priority for the team. The Bergstrom Cars Cares program, which the employees play a large role in directing, has invested millions back into various projects and organizations over the years, including the Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue van donation, Veterans Resource Group, Chautauqua, the Devils Lake Public Schools Foundation, various sports boosters and church organizations, and most recently, a donation to local educators Megan and Byron Engberg after they lost their home to a fire.

Partnering with Ramsey Bank, Lake Chevy also established the Unsung Hero Award 23 years ago that recognizes local citizens for their “above and beyond” contributions. A lot of things have changed in almost 10 decades of business, however one thing that hasn’t is people’s love of cars.

Lake Chevrolet owns a 1925 Chevrolet Series K that was originally sold new by Art Bergstrom. The vehicle was purchased by a local bachelor to who a girl that he was very interested in. The car caught the girl’s eye, but the fellow who bought the car failed to. The romance fizzled, and the car spent about 40 years sitting in a garage in Lakewood. Bill and his brother Gene Bergstrom, who ran the business from 1955 to 1993, heard that the vehicle was part of an estate sale and bought it back! It is in good working order and we have used it for some special occasions in the past few years. We are hoping to drive it across the state in 2023 for our 100 year anniversary.

We look forward to helping all of the Lake Region and beyond with their transportation needs for another 100 years! Stop into our Sales Department Monday through Friday 8am to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or our Service Department Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. We take care of all of your automobile needs- Parts, Service, Oil Change, Body Shop, Detailing, and Purchasing/Leasing. We Save You Time, and Save You Money!