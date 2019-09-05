Amy Vaughn, local leader and founder of Be The Change For Your Community, LLC, will host the upcoming workshop, “Professional Burnout and How To Deal With It (Even In A Job You Love,” from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Quincy Maine Center, 535 Maine St. Suite 13 (lower level) in Quincy

QUINCY, ILL. — Amy Vaughn, local leader and founder of Be The Change For Your Community, LLC, will host the upcoming workshop, “Professional Burnout and How To Deal With It (Even In A Job You Love,” from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Quincy Maine Center, 535 Maine St. Suite 13 (lower level) in Quincy. Following a speaking engagement dealing with this topic, she realized the need to share this information with others.

“Just because someone may be experiencing burnout at work, does not mean that they hate their jobs or that they have a horrible work environment,” Vaughn said. “It just means that, at that particular moment in time, they are exhausted and overwhelmed. It’s OK. We just need to learn how to care for ourselves during those times.”

Vaughn encourages employers to be proactive in helping employees before it takes a significant toll on the organization as a whole. According to a May 29, 2019 Forbes magazine article, 44 percent of all employees report feeling burnout at some point in time.

“Employers who are able to get ahead of the burnout curve will gain a distinct advantage over their competitors,” according to the article. “Not only will employees be healthier and happier, but they will produce more, deliver better service to customers and clients, have significantly more loyalty to the organization, reduced absenteeism and contribute more to the bottom line than their burnt-out colleagues.”

Registration is available by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/professional-burnout-and-how-to-deal-with-it-even-in-a-job-you-love-registration-66225051913 or contacting Vaughn at 573-719-5019.