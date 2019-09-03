1. How are your lungs and the Earth’s lungs similar and different?

Both lungs convert one gas to another in order to get energy. However, your lungs convert oxygen to carbon dioxide while plants do the opposite.

2. What does your body use oxygen for?

Your body uses oxygen to convert sugars into energy your body needs to live.

3. Why do we have to rely on the Amazon rainforest for oxygen when we have plants closer to home?

Most plants around the world have periods of dormancy where no oxygen is produced.

4. Approximately how many fires did the Amazon rainforest have in 2018?

74,000 fires x 50 percent = 37,000 fires in 2018.

5. In what two ways does losing an Amazon rainforest tree speed up global warming?

Not only does the lost tree no longer take carbon dioxide gas from the atmosphere, the tree also holds lots of carbon dioxide. The burning tree will now put that greenhouse gas back into the atmosphere.