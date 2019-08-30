When you lay down at night and wake in the morning, the world has changed. Rockets are launched; storms wreak havoc; governments are overthrown; and Twitter blows up.

The phone rings at 4 a.m.

“It’s time.”

I knew this call was coming — my daughter’s baby was due the last of August, so I packed a suitcase the last of July. Mariah lives three hours away, so when the call came, day or night, we would be ready to go. My husband and I have traveled the now familiar interstate to Kansas many times this last year. This time, the call was different.

A year ago, we took off when Mariah called to say her new husband of three months had been diagnosed with cancer. We drove in the dark morning hours to be there for the first day of radiation and, when Tanner completed his treatment, we drove to watch him ring the bell. We drove there when the decision was made to stop his treatment. We drove back in silence, praying the whole way home. This 4 a.m. phone call is what we prayed for.

The first year of Tanner and Mariah’s married life was filled with bad news and broken dreams. There were chemo centers and radiation masks and long nights filled with doubt. Still, they had each other.

During the dark days of cancer treatment, these newlyweds whispered about a better life. Hope instead of worry, health instead of hospitals. Mariah kept Tanner focused by describing their dream life: a house with a patio to watch the sunset, a sunny bedroom, perfect for a baby bed and a rocking chair to rock away late-night tears. Tanner managed a smile when Mariah teased him about a child with his name, a baby with dark curls and wide eyes and dimples that melt your heart.

Now that baby was on the way.

Three hours after the call, we walked into the hospital and Tanner met us at the elevator with a wide smile that showed his deep dimples. In the room I watched as Tanner brought his wife ice, soothed her hair and kissed her forehead. He whispered words in Mariah’s ear, stroked her hand and checked her monitors repeatedly. Everything his wife had done for him.

A few hours after we arrived, Tanner danced into the waiting room and announced that his daughter, Via Lucille, was born.

“She is beautiful and healthy and her mother is a warrior!” Tanner exclaimed, his wet eyes shining bright in the low lights. With those words, the waiting room erupted in cheers and tears and, when I wrapped my arms around the new father and told him he was going to be a great dad, Tanner sighed softly in my ear.

“I never thought I’d see this day,” Tanner said, a hint of weariness in his voice.

Even before Tanner placed my new granddaughter in my arms, I knew the world had changed. It was not the place it was the day before. A child was born who brought with her such joy and hope and, when I held her, I knew I would never forget how that feels. This young couple has seen the darkest of days and now it is their turn. Their turn to walk in the sun.

That day, when I held that tiny baby, there was no place in that hospital room for cancer or bitterness or talk of the desperate days of the past. This birth day was a day of rebirth for this young family and all who share their journey. Everyone who shared their prayers.

On Via’s birth day, the world became a different place and now I am a different person. I have walked this path with Mariah and Tanner and the impact of this day is something I will carry forever. This young couple has shown me the power of devotion and the positivity of hope. Watching them, I have witnessed what faith can do in your life, and realized how your truest dreams are never about money. I’ve watched the tears of the strong; I have heard the prayers of the faithful; and I've held the promise of the future in my arms. A baby, with dimples that will melt your heart.

You can reach Lorry at Lorrysstorys@gmail.com.