My name is Oliver Dalmi and I am a High School student at Central High in Grand Forks, ND.

I started a project to celebrate and promote one of the most vital ways of life in North Dakota, farming. The project would establish a yearly event making The Bread of North Dakota from samples of wheat across the state. I invite the community of farmers to contribute with a small sample of their wheat. We collect small bags (eg. ½ pounds each) of wheat and produce a few hundred loaves of bread that would proudly represent farming in ND.

We would present this bread as a symbol on important events, use the process as an educational opportunity for kids, and use it to promote the agriculture of North Dakota. For further information you can visit www.breadofnd.com. I would like to ask wheat farmers or companies to contact me by phone or email. Farmers would mail a small bag of their wheat along with their name, address and the name of their farm or however they wish to be referred to in publications.

I will be happy to mail them a small bag to collect the wheat sample to help with the mailing process. If they wish, they will be kept informed about the impact their small donation will provide and officially recognize them as a contributor. I am also looking for organizations who would like to use The Bread of North Dakota for their own promotional or educational purposes.

Your readers could nominate persons, events, or organization where The Bread could be presented, donated, or proudly displayed. Email: oliverdalmi@hotmail.com Address (for wheat samples): 2917 Shadow Rd. Grand Forks, ND 58201