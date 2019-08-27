At the very next Devils Lake City Commission meeting Police Chief Joe Knowski will be slightly out of uniform.

The side bet between the chiefs was that whoever won the Battle of the Badges - Team Fire or Team Law - the losing chief would wear the winning chief’s favorite team’s jersey. This year it’s Knowski’s turn to don the jersey as Moe revels in his team’s win of 123 over team Law’s 95 donors.

The biggest winner of all? Devils Lake and the Lake Region and anyone here who may need blood products in the days, weeks or months ahead.