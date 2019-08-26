Not many of us can say we have spent half our lives giving to help others, but Justin Wakeford can.

Although he is eight years old and in Mrs. Tohm’s Third Grade class at Sweetwater Elementary School, Justin says he’s been making money to give to charity for the past four years.

It all started when he learned about Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge through his church, The River of Life Assembly of God of Devils Lake. The BGMC, as he calls it, raises funds to help the poor all around the world. That was four years ago and he gave 100% of the proceeds from a garage sale to BGMC.

Then he thought it might be a good idea to do this to help someone closer to home, so the next year he had another garage sale and this time took donations for the Good Samaritan Home, located right here in Devils Lake. The next year he had a lemonade stand throughout the whole summer and gave the money he raised to the Odd Fellows Home in Devils Lake. This past summer he had another lemonade stand and accepted donations, giving the money he raised to the Lake Region Community (homeless) Shelter, also located in Devils Lake.

Justin is the son of Andy and Naomi Wakeford and he shares his home with two brothers, Ryan and Nathan and one sister, Emily. When he’s not selling lemonade to help others he enjoys riding his bike, reading, baseball and soccer. He already knows what he wants to be when he grows up, too. Justin says he wants to be a pastor someday.

