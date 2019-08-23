Fourth annual Tyronn Lue Community Day of Service planned

The Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the fourth annual Tyronn Lue Day of Service will be Sept. 27. The event is named in recognition of Lue, who is a Mexico native and is now an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Businesses, churches, and organizations are asked to register events with the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce to ensure they're documented for Lue. Around 25 organizations have participated in day of service events. Projects range from collection drives, community beautification, annual campaigns and special one-day events.

"The Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce is excited and honored to help organize fourth annual Tyronn Lue Community Day of Service," chamber President Brian Haeffner said. "Coach Lue and his achievements are an inspiration to residents of Mexico and the surrounding area."

To help document activities held throughout the day, the chamber encourages the community to share pictures and commentary on the chamber's Facebook page and to use the hashtag #TyLueServes19 in social media posts.

For more information or to register an event, contact the chamber at 573-581-2765 or email mexicochamber@mexico-chamber.org.

__

Chamber to honor Webber Family of Pharmacies

The Webber Family of Pharmacies will be honored Oct. 8 at Heritage Fields during the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce's Commerce and Industry Awards banquet. Quarterly Excellence in Business award winners Janet's Dance Studio, Pratt's on Monroe, First State Community Bank and Callaway Fields also will be recognized.

The evening will start 6 p.m. with a social, with dinner and the awards ceremony to follow. Reservations are required by Oct. 1.

The first Webber Family of Pharmacies was opened Oct. 8, 1976 by Larry and Laurann Webber at Summit Medical Park. The Webbers and their sons, Justin and Brendan, have maintained the prescription needs of the community and also have supported many community organizations.

The original pharmacy expanded in 1985 and moved to Monroe Street in 2014. The Webbers also purchased The Medicine Shoppe in 1994, moving it to Jackson Street in 2010 when they purchased the assets of The Drive-in Pharmacy renaming it Jackson Street Drug, a Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy. They opened Parkway Pharmacy on Kelley Parkway in 2017.

They pharmacies have gone from two employees to 26 with an annual payroll of $1.16 million. On the company's first day, 17 prescriptions were filled. A combined 145,000 prescriptions were filled in 2018. Five full-time pharmacists now serve the community: Debbit Abbot, Kathy Wall, Kim Ekern, Robyn Phipps and Garf Thomas.