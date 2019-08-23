Imagine walking into a house with large, beautiful windows letting in the light from the sun.

The flooring flows seamlessly from tile in the entryway, to lush carpet in the living area, to gorgeous wood in the kitchen. The sturdy cabinets and shiny countertop are straight from a home design magazine. And all these elements were chosen during design consultation with one of the knowledgeable staff at Thompson’s Devils Lake Glass and Paint in downtown Devils Lake.

Thompson’s DL Glass and Paint has been in the Thompson family for three generations, beginning with Al in 1940, then Allan and is currently owned by Todd. “This is a great community to raise a family”, Todd Thompson says when asked why he decided to continue the family tradition.

Each generation has given back to the community in many ways, including serving on non-profit boards and donating to local projects. Most recently, Thompson’s DL Glass and Paint donated the supplies to update the Firebirds locker room.

In addition to cabinets, countertops, flooring, paint, windows and doors, Thompson’s also can repair screens and anything with glass, install architectural store fronts and windshields, and they carry car paint.

Stop into Thompson’s Devils Lake Glass and Paint Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to get a glimpse of what your home could be, have your windshield replaced or simply say hello to the friendly staff.