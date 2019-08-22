Chillicothe R-II Schools Superintendent, Dan Wiebers, said in a statement released Thursday that the board rescinded a bud on the Central School property during a closed session of the school board meeting held Aug. 20.

"During its Aug. 20 meeting, the Chillicothe R-II Board of Education rescinded the award of a bid made by the Hamilton Group for the purchase of the vacant Central School building," the statement read.

After months of presentations and discussions between the school board and the Hamiliton Group, the board accepted the $20,000of the property during its June 18 meeting.

At the time of the approval Assistant Superintendent Dr. Zach McMains, told the Constitution-Tribune that the Hamilton Group was the only group to bid on the property and had plans to turn the old elementary school into market-rate apartments.

"The district's bid specifications required that purchasers of Central School provide a performance bond in the amount of $175,000 and begin development of the property by July 1, 2020," Wiebers statement said. "Subsequent to the board's award, however, the Hamilton Group informed the district that it could no longer purchase Central School along the specifications outlined in its bid. Due to regulations regarding the bidding and awarding process, it was necessary for the board of education to rescind its previous award to the Hamilton Group once the Hamilton Group indicated it could no longer perform according to its bid specifications."

the board will now hold a special meeting, with time for public comment to discuss the future of Central School. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Aug. 27 at Grand River Technical School, 1200 Fair St.

Wiebers concluded his statement by saying: "The board has been, and continues to be, concerned with a district or privately owned building that falls into disrepair. The Board of Education will have public comment listed on the agenda of the Aug. 27 meeting and looks forward to community input so that an appropriate decision can be made concerning the Central School property."