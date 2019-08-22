International Altrusa of Moberly members were honored to sponsor a veteran from Central Missouri to participate Aug. 19 in the 59th Central MO Honor Flight.

Several members attended the welcome home ceremony at Columbia where each veteran was introduced by name, branch and place of service, and personally welcomed by Gov. Mike Parson.

A large crowd was present for the one WWII, nine Korean War and 100 Vietnam Veterans that were able to fly to D.C. and visit the War Memorials.

