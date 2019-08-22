1. Country music documentary – The Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 Lee's Summit Road in Independence, will host a sneak preview screening of Ken Burns' new eight-part documentary “Country Music” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29. The free event will be first held in the Genealogy Center's new 400-seat community hall, and includes a discussion of country's greatest songs with David Cantwell, author of “Merle Haggard: The Running Kind.” The documentary explores the origins and evolution of the American music genre. Register ahead online at mymcpl.org/events.

2. 1856 Election Day – 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Missouri Town 1855, 8010 E. Park Road, Lee's Summit. Witness the political discussions and heated debates that surrounded the 1856 presidential debate. Politics in Missouri and around the nation are becoming quite turbulent, and Americans are increasingly divided. Old political alliances are beginning to fall apart, and a new party is on the rise. The nation is unsure of its future, and short-term solutions that have kept the nation together are beginning to wear thin. Admission to the park is $7 for adults and $4 for children (5-older) and seniors. Children 5 and under get in free. Call Jackson County Parks + Rec at 816-229-8980 for more information.

3. Living the Great War – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, World War I Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City. The Living History Volunteer Corps and other living historians share their knowledge and invite the public to inspect their camp collections on the museum and memorial grounds. Free and open to the public.

4. Music in the Park – Sunday 6-8 p.m. marks the final installment of Blue Springs Parks & Recreation's summer concert series at Rotary Park at Railroad Lake, 600 N.W. Vesper St. Musical guests are Nace Brothers and Americana. Concessions will be available, but attendees are allowed to bring their own picnic to the park.

5. Following the trails in our National Park System – 6 p.m. Tuesday, National Frontier Trails Museum, 318 W. Pacific Ave. David Kroese, the author of the first published narrative through all 417 sites in the National Park System, will share a pictorial tour of the NPS sites on and connected to the 19th century western trails. The event is free, and Kroese will be signing books and copies will be available for purchase.

– The Examiner staff