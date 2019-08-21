The Kirksville City Council honored two retirees who combined to serve more than 40 years in the city’s police and fire departments during a meeting Monday at City Hall.

Kirksville Police Chief Jim Hughes and Kirksville Fire Department Cpt. Kenneth Lambert were each issued proclamations by the City Council in honor of their service.

Lambert began his career in fire protection as a volunteer firefighter in Kirksville on Feb. 2, 1983. He joined the Kirksville Fire Department on Sept. 18, 1988, and was promoted to captain on Sept. 24, 2006.

Hughes became Kirksville Police chief on March 17, 2003. He added the role of Kirksville Fire chief on March 27, 2017, and in the recent years worked with his eventual successors in both positions, Fire Chief Jon Cook and future Police Chief Steve Farnsworth.

In other business Monday, the City Council approved the new property tax levy. Calculated by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office, the 2019 levy will increase to 67.78 cents per $100, up from 67.63 cents last year.

The city also began looking ahead to winter, securing pricing for 800 tons of rock salt at $86.86 per ton.

The Kirksville City Council also approved the appointment of Steven Reiser to the Board of Adjustment. Reiser’s term will expire in June 2023.

The Board of Adjustment “hears appeals and makes decisions, when errors are alleged regarding the enforcement of the zoning ordinances,” according to city documents.