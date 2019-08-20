Yes, several future anglers “caught” the thrill and love for fishing during the “Lure ‘em for Life” youth fishing camp held on Devils Lake earlier this month.

According to one of the adult volunteers, Mike Grafsgaard, this year more fish were caught than in some previous years, sparking interest in the children trying their hand at angling, some for the first time. Local fishermen (and women) donate their time and boats to helping kids have a fun experience while fishing on Devils Lake.

The four-day fishing camp, held in Lakewood is open to all youth ages 8 - 14. It is run through the Devils Lake Parks and Recreation office and held at Lakewood Bible Camp. For more information go to http://dlparkboard.org.