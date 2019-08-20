Kirby Nielsen, 64, of Fargo, ND, died Aug. 15, 2019, after a two and a half year battle with ALS. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Oberon, ND.

Kirby Nielsen, 64, of Fargo, ND, died Aug. 15, 2019, after a two and a half year battle with ALS. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Oberon, ND. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. with lunch to follow. Interment will be in the Norway Lutheran Church Cemetery, 5021 72nd Ave. NE, Devils Lake, ND. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to Hospice of the Red River Valley: 1701 38th St. S., Suite 101, Fargo, ND 58103 and/or to the ALS Association: 3139 23rd Ave. S., Fargo, ND 58103, in Kirby's name. He was born to Jens and Vernice (Burgess) Nielsen on Aug. 16, 1955, and grew up in Oberon, graduating from Oberon High School in 1973. He moved to Fargo in 1979 and worked as a carpenter for Dennis Domeier. In 1982, Kirby began his career with Roers’ Construction, where he was a job superintendent for over 30 years. Kirby married Sara Brenno in March 1979. They had three children - Angela, Andrew and Adam. They later divorced. Kirby met Mary Gesellchen and they married on May 19, 1989. They had a son, Alexander. Kirby was an avid hunter and fisherman and liked all kinds of sports. He was an NDSU Bison football fanatic and enjoyed the last two FCS National Championships, which he and Mary attended in Frisco, Texas. Survivors include; his wife, Mary; daughter, Angie (Josh) Clarke; sons, Andrew (Stacie Otteson and her daughters, Abby and Jillian), Adam (fiancé, Taylor Rabon) and Alex; brother, Eugene (Janice) Nielsen; sister, Eloise (Kenny) Ploium; brothers-in-law, Jake Goertzen, Cliff (JoAnn) Gesellchen, Rod and Peter Gesellchen; uncle, Lloyd Burgess; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Kirby was preceded in death by; his parents; brother, Rodney Nielsen; sister, Junita Goertzen; and sister-in-law, Marlene Gesellchen. Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com. The Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock is in charge of the arrangements.