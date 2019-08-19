MoDoT closes 65

Weekend flooding has once again closed U.S Route 65 from U.S. Route 24 in Carrollton to just south of Route B.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) released a press release on Monday urging everyone to closely monitor conditions in their area and never enter a water-covered roadway or drive around barricades. Just a few inches of flood waters can force a vehicle off the roadway. In addition, it is not uncommon for roadways and shoulders to be damaged when flooded, creating unsafe conditions for motorists.